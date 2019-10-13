Go to Contents
About 95 pct of S. Korean teens own smartphones in 2018

11:20 October 13, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- More than 95 percent of South Korean teenagers own smartphones and they spend more than 2 hours on the devices per day, a report showed Sunday,

According to the report from the state-run Korea Information Society Development Institute, the smartphone penetration rate for middle-school students stood at 95.9 percent in 2018.

The rate for high-school students came to 95.2 percent, compared with an overall smartphone penetration rate of 87.2 percent.

Middle-school students spent an average 2 hours and 24 minutes on smartphones per day, while high-school students spent an average 2 hours and 15 minutes per day on their devices.

In comparison, people in all age groups spent an average 1 hour and 53 minutes on smartphones, the report showed.

Mobile messaging apps, including Kakao Talk, were the most popular services among teenagers.

The report showed that 98.9 percent of high-school students and 94.5 percent of middle-school students used mobile messaging apps last year.

