N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea-U.S. military drills, warns of consequences
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet slammed South Korea and the United States on Sunday for conducting joint military drills, calling them the "most hostile act" against Pyongyang.
"Military warmongers of the U.S. and South Korea declared an indefinite suspension to their joint Marine Corps military drills in June last year after the North-South summit and North-U.S. summit," Uriminzokkiri said in an article.
"But they have played with words as if they are making good on their agreements with us," it added.
The website claimed that the two have rather stepped up the military exercises compared with previous years, saying that they are an outright violation of the agreements reached last year.
It urged Seoul and Washington to think about consequences that such a "reckless" act running against a general trend could bring about and behave in a more sensible way.
North Korean media has intensified its criticism of the South and the U.S. after the breakdown of its working-level denuclearization talks with Washington earlier this month.
This appears to be aimed at driving home the North's demand for security assurances by calling for a suspension to such joint military exercises while pressing Washington to change its calculation method in future nuclear talks.
