(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 14)

No more playing chickenalances
Seoul, Tokyo should not miss opportunity to mend fences
South Korean and Japanese negotiators met in Geneva, Friday, to find a solution to the dispute over Seoul's complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) about Tokyo's "unilateral" export restrictions.
The negotiators failed to reach an agreement, but agreed to meet again for further talks.
Chief South Korean delegate Chung Hae-kwan said the additional talks may take place before Nov. 10, and if there is no deal in the next talks, South Korea would ask the WTO to establish a panel for dispute settlement. Then it may take years for the WTO to settle this problem.
It is not good for Seoul and Tokyo to drag out the dispute amid increasing uncertainties over the global economy. This is all the more so because the bilateral trade dispute began due to their differences over historical issues, although Tokyo has denied any link between its trade measures and the perennial rows with Seoul over what Japan did to Koreans during its 1910-45 occupation of the Korean Peninsula.
There should be an early political deal to end the ongoing trade dispute and bring bilateral relations back to normal.
During a press conference ahead of the Geneva talks, the Japanese delegation claimed it was inappropriate for South Korea to bring the dispute to the WTO for "political" reasons. But few doubt that Japan's export restrictions on three key industrial materials ― fluorine polyimide, photoresist and hydrogen fluoride ― in July were in retaliation to the South Korean Supreme Court's ruling that ordered companies compensate surviving South Korean victims of Japan's forced labor during World War II.
Seoul and Tokyo need "truce" talks now. For this, they first should have frank discussions and avoid blaming each for the deadlock in relations. No more playing chicken. The recent talks in Geneva should be the first step in finding a solution to the ongoing row.
One other encouraging sign for a turnaround in bilateral ties is South Korea's decision to send Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon as chief delegate for the enthronement ceremony for Japan's new Emperor Naruhito.
Lee's office said Sunday he would visit Tokyo for three days from Oct. 22, without disclosing details. Lee will attend the coronation on the first day of his visit, and then stay in Tokyo for two more days. This means that Lee, as President Moon Jae-in's de facto special envoy, may hold talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other politicians and senior officials. If things go well, Moon and Abe will be able to meet.
Cheong Wa Dae has been cautious about mentioning Japan in recent weeks. But Lee's attendance at the ceremony for the emperor could be interpreted as Seoul's offering of an "olive branch" to Tokyo because he has been relatively friendly to Japan, and Japan has little antipathy toward him. When he was a journalist, Lee stayed in Tokyo for years as a correspondent in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and he speaks Japanese fluently. The fact that Lee is one of the leading potential candidates for South Korea's next presidency may also have affected Japan's decision to have him at the ceremony.
Lee's Tokyo trip is a crucial opportunity for Seoul and Tokyo to mend fences. It should not be missed.
