(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 14)

The fissures that deepened over the last year aren't likely to be easily patched up. Abe also could be preoccupied as a host tending to envoys from 50 countries. Despite working-level dialogue, the two countries are still poles apart on the issues over court rulings and the interpretation of the 1965 basic settlement terms. But leaving the standoff as it is cannot be good for either country. Agreeing on the need to find a solution itself could be a starting point. Once state leadership sets the goal to improve ties, talks over compensation for wartime labor, trade restrictions and the extension of the mutual defense information-sharing pact could progress.