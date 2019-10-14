Monday's weather forecast
09:05 October 14, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/12 Sunny 0
Incheon 17/13 Sunny 0
Suwon 18/12 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 20/11 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 20/11 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 20/10 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 22/13 Sunny 80
Jeonju 20/11 Sunny 10
Gwangju 21/12 Sunny 10
Jeju 22/16 Sunny 0
Daegu 23/11 Cloudy 20
Busan 24/14 Sunny 10
