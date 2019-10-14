Go to Contents
Monday's weather forecast

09:05 October 14, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/12 Sunny 0

Incheon 17/13 Sunny 0

Suwon 18/12 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 20/11 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 20/11 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 20/10 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 22/13 Sunny 80

Jeonju 20/11 Sunny 10

Gwangju 21/12 Sunny 10

Jeju 22/16 Sunny 0

Daegu 23/11 Cloudy 20

Busan 24/14 Sunny 10

(END)

