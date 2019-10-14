S. Korea to promote digital export platform
SEJONG, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide full support to better serve exporters with a digital platform in the latest move to boost outbound shipments, the country's chief economic policymaker said Monday.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said a digital trade support platform will help exporters in export procedures such as contracts, customs clearance and logistics.
South Korea's exports fell 11.7 percent on-year to US$44.7 billion in September, extending their on-year decline to a 10th consecutive month due to weak prices of semiconductors and the yearlong trade row between the United States and China.
Outbound shipments of chips declined 31.5 percent on-year to $8.5 billion in September, dealing a blow to South Korea, as semiconductors account for one-fifth of its exports.
Hong also said the government will speed up the spread of eco-friendly vehicles and put in place a system and infrastructure for fully self-driving vehicles.
In January, South Korea said it will increase the number of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles to about 80,000 units by 2022 as part of a broader effort to boost the hydrogen economy.
A hydrogen fuel cell electric car only releases water vapor as it converts stored hydrogen into electricity to turn the motor.
Global carmakers have been racing to go eco-friendly amid tightened regulations on emissions of greenhouse gases, which scientists say are to blame for global warming.
