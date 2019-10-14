Go to Contents
Seoul stocks open sharply higher on progress in U.S.-China trade talks

09:21 October 14, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares got off to a strong start Monday as trade talks between the United States and China made progress, easing yearlong woes that have plagued global financial markets.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 24.93 points, or 1.22 percent, to 2,064.54 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Most large caps were mixed, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics gaining 1.73 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 1.59 percent, while top steelmaker POSCO rose 2.44 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,183.65 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.15 won from the previous session's close.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

