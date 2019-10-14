Workers end 72-hour railway strike
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Unionized railway workers on Monday wrapped up their 72-hour strike, but train schedules are likely to be affected until services fully resume later in the day.
The 19,000-member Korean Railway Workers' Union ended their 72-hour strike at 9 a.m. They had demanded the Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) increase wages and hire more staff to shorten current working hours.
KORAIL forecast overall service operation to reach 91.2 percent of normal operations Monday as union members returned to work.
Metropolitan subway services are expected to run at 99.9 percent of the normal level, while KTX and other rail services will be slightly more affected, operating at 80.5 percent and 74.4 percent, respectively.
Cargo services will still remain disrupted, with only 35.2 percent of trains in service compared to normal operations, according to KORAIL.
The company said train services will be normalized throughout the day, with KTX in full service by around 6:30 p.m. and other passenger trains returning to full service at around 10 p.m.
