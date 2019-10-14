Banks likely to tighten loans in Q4: survey
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Banks in South Korea will likely tighten their rules on fresh loans in the remainder of the year as a rise in risk for both households and businesses amid a prolonged slump at home and abroad may jack up credit risks, a survey showed Monday.
In a quarterly poll conducted by the Bank of Korea (BOK), the index measuring the banks' attitude toward fresh loans came to 2 for the fourth quarter, compared with 16 for the three months that ended Sept. 30.
The local banks' attitude toward fresh loans to large corporations worsened from 10 to negative 3 over the cited period, while the index for fresh household loans also worsened from 3 to negative 3.
"While there is no significant change to the local banks' overall attitude toward loans in the fourth quarter, their attitude on loans to large companies and households is expected to tighten," the BOK said.
The change in attitude comes as the banks expect their financial risks to rise from 10 to 13 for large firms and 10 to 17 for households.
"Local banks expect increased financial risks of companies due to worsened profitability caused by a global economic downturn," the BOK said.
"The financial risks of households too are expected to rise as their income may be affected by the economic slump."
The poll showed the banks expect slightly reduced demand for fresh loans, with the index measuring their outlook for demand coming to 10, compared with 13 in the third quarter.
