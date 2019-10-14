K-pop superband SuperM tops Billboard 200
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- K-pop superband SuperM's American debut album, "SuperM," topped Billboard's main albums chart, Billboard said Monday.
The self-titled, seven-track album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, about two weeks after its official release in early October.
The band, formed jointly by South Korea's biggest music label SM Entertainment and U.S.-based Capitol Music Group, made its U.S. debut on the outdoor stage of Capitol Records Tower in Hollywood on Oct. 5.
SuperM's No. 1 on the Billboard 200 is the first such feat, after K-pop band BTS scored its third No. 1 on the same album chart with its "Map of the Soul: Persona" in April.
