S. Korean shares advance on partial trade deal between U.S., China
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded higher late Monday morning, thanks to a partial trade deal between the United States and China that raised hopes of ending their long-running trade war. The Korean currency sharply rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 27.73 points, or 1.36 percent, to 2,072.34 as of 11:20 a.m.
After two days of trade talks in Washington last week, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. and China reached the first phase of a deal and Beijing halted a threatened tariff hike.
The partial deal, although it lacks many details, was seen as the most important step between the world's two largest economies that could end their trade conflict, which has threatened to slow global economic growth.
Seo Sang-young, a researcher at Kiwoom Securities, said the U.S.-China trade deal is expected to have a positive impact on the local stock market because the Korean currency's strength could renew foreign investors' appetite for local stocks.
"The local stock market is likely to be firm on the back of the trade deal," Seo said.
But some analysts took a different tone about the outcome of the U.S.-China trade talks, citing a lack of a written agreement.
Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities, said, "It is difficult for me to agree on whether the outcome of the trade talks is a small deal."
Large caps traded mixed, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics adding 2.34 percent and global chipmaker SK hynix up 1.62 percent.
In contrast, top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 1.19 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors traded 1.91 percent lower.
POSCO, the No. 1 steelmaker, advanced 2.66 percent.
Naver, the operator of the country's top internet portal, shed 0.96 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,183.95 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.85 won from the previous session's close.
