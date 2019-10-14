Boeing sees LCCs as growth driver for S. Korea's commercial aviation market
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Low-cost carriers (LCCs) will be a key growth driver for South Korea's commercial aviation market and take the lead in the Northeast Asian region market, a Boeing executive said Monday.
South Korean LCCs are currently leading the Northeast Asian commercial aviation market, accounting for 65 percent of the entire LCC capacity in the region, Randy Tinseth, vice president of commercial marketing for Boeing, said in a press conference held in Seoul.
The country's six LCCs -- Jeju Air Co., Jin Air Co., Air Busan Co., Air Seoul Inc., Eastar Jet and T'way Air -- have sharply driven up travel demand in Asia's fourth-biggest economy. Air Premia is expected to join them next year.
"Over the past 10 years, the number of LCCs in the region has tripled, resulting in capacity growth of more than six times. But more importantly, the rapidly expanding LCCs have connected 231 airport pairs, which is 18 times what it was a decade ago," Tinseth said.
The Northeast Asian market is a "strong, substantial and mature" market with a higher propensity to travel. The number of LCCs in the region jumped to 15 as of September 2019 from only five a decade ago, he said.
Fueled by higher demand for LCCs together with the need for the region's full-service carriers to renew their fleets, Boeing expected that Northeast Asia will require 1,420 new airplanes valued at US$315 billion over the next 20 years.
"More than 70 percent of all new deliveries in Northeast Asia over the next 20 years will be for replacement," Tinseth said.
"Transpacific long haul routes have long served this market, but today we are seeing a shift to more point-to-point travel, with higher frequencies within Asia. In fact, over the next 20 years, intra-Asia traffic flows will account for more than 70 percent of Northeast Asia's total passenger traffic."
Worldwide, Boeing forecast airlines will need a total of 44,000 new airplanes valued at $6.8 trillion in the next two decades.
The U.S. firm also projected the world economy will grow 2.7 percent, with the world's passenger traffic, fleet growth and cargo traffic to grow 4.6 percent, 3.4 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively, in its 20-year commercial market outlook.
