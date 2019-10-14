Ex-consul-general to Ho Chi Minh City appointed as new amb. to Vietnam
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- A former consul-general of Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City has been appointed South Korea's new ambassador to the country, the foreign ministry said Monday.
Park Noh-wan, currently an ambassador for International Relations to South Korea's North Jeolla Province, will replace Kim Do-hyun as Seoul's top envoy to the Southeast Asian nation. Kim was fired in June over allegations of misconduct and mistreatment of embassy officials.
Park is considered well-versed in affairs related to the Southeast Asian country. He has also served as a minister at the South Korean embassy to Vietnam and a counselor of the South Korean Permanent Delegation to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the ministry said.
The ministry has also appointed Jang Myung-soo, a diplomat stationed in the central North Chungcheong Province, as the new ambassador to Argentina.
