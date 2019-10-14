Moon's chief of staff to attend inauguration of Indonesian leader
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's presidential chief of staff, Noh Young-min, will attend the inauguration ceremony of reelected Indonesian President Joko Widodo this weekend as a special envoy, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.
During the event slated for Sunday, Noh is expected to deliver a letter from President Moon Jae-in highlighting the importance of the special strategic partnership the two countries have forged and a commitment to further promoting bilateral relations, the ministry said in a release.
The letter also includes Moon's expectations for another meeting with the Indonesian leader on the sidelines of the special summit involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) due to be held in South Korea's southern port city of Busan late next month, it said.
The two leaders have held summits in each other's countries and met for a third time during the Group of 20 nations meeting in Osaka in June.
The Moon Jae-in government has been pushing for its New Southern Policy aimed at deepening economic and diplomatic ties with Southeast Asian nations and India.
Widodo, 57, won the reelection in the April 17 presidential vote and is set to begin his second five-year term on Oct. 20.
