Moon offers public apology over justice minister issue
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in apologized publicly Monday for a huge social conflict over the issue of Justice Minister Cho Kuk, who has offered to resign.
"I am very sorry for, as a result, having caused a lot of conflicts," he said at the start of his weekly meeting with senior Cheong Wa Dae aides.
The statement came an hour after the justice ministry's announcement of Cho's decision to step down.
Moon said South Korean society has suffered a great deal of trouble from the Cho case.
However, he added, it has served as a chance to raise public awareness of the urgent need for prosecution reform.
Cho's resolve to reform the prosecution especially has created "big traction" for the reform drive, Moon added.
He vowed to continue the campaign "to the last" despite Cho's resignation.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)