Delegation of Chinese local government officials arrives for exchange program
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- A delegation of Chinese local government officials handling exchanges with South Korea arrived in Seoul on Monday as part of a program to promote exchanges and cooperation between the two sides, the ministry said.
The 19-member delegation, comprising officials from regional Chinese governments, including those in the three northeastern provinces of Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang, plan to stay in South Korea for five days, the ministry said.
They plan to visit the foreign ministry headquarters, Changdeok Palace and the National Museum of Korea in Seoul and tour the southwestern city of Suncheon, known as South Korea's center of ecology, the ministry said in a release.
The exchange program, which marks its 20th anniversary this year, has fostered exchanges between the two ministries for the past two decades, the ministry said.
