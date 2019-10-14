Slugger feels 'young again' after mental, physical break before KBO postseason

The Wyverns and the Heroes dueled in a memorable five-game battle in the second round a year ago. The Wyverns took Game 5 11-10 in 10 innings, but not before they blew a 9-4 lead with two outs in the ninth inning and going down 10-9 after the top of the 10th. Then in the bottom 10th, back-to-back solo shots by Kim Kang-min and Han Dong-min sent the Wyverns to the Korean Series, where they knocked off the Bears in six games.