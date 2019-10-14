Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

K-pop star Sulli found dead: police

17:34 October 14, 2019

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean singer-actress Sulli was found dead at a residence in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on Monday, police said.

The 25-year-old, whose legal name is Choi Jin-ri, was found dead by her agent at around 3:21 p.m. at a two-story house in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, according to the police.

Her agent reported the case to the police.

Sulli, who debuted as a member of the girl group f(x), suspended her career in 2014 after suffering from malicious online comments and rumors.

She resumed her career the following year to focus on acting but left the group.

This file photo shows the singer-actress Sulli. (Yonhap)


(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK