(LEAD) K-pop star Sulli found dead: police

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean singer-actress Sulli was found dead at a residence in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on Monday, police said.
The 25-year-old, whose legal name is Choi Jin-ri, was found dead by her agent at around 3:21 p.m. at a two-story house in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, according to police.
Police are investigating to determine the cause of her death on the assumption that she may have taken her own life.
No suicide note has been found so far.
"Choi seemed to have lived alone in the house. It seems that she took her own life but we are also looking into other possibilities," a police official said.
Sulli debuted as an actress in 2005. In 2009, she began her K-pop career as a member of the girl group f(x), produced by SM Entertainment.
She suspended her career in 2014 after suffering from malicious comments and rumors online but resumed activities the following year focused on acting. She later left the group.
Sulli recently appeared on a JTBC TV program where celebrities talk about online hate comments.
The K-pop star, who was active on social media, faced both criticism and support online for her bold and carefree character.
