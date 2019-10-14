U.S. engine lawsuit settlement to affect Hyundai, Kia earnings: Fitch
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Fitch Ratings said Monday that the third-quarter earnings of Hyundai Motor Co. and its subsidiary, Kia Motors Corp., will be affected by the recent settlement of a U.S. lawsuit on its faulty Theta 2 engine.
But the global ratings agency said that uncertainties over additional exposure from the engine issues have eased, while it expected the earnings of both companies to continue improving in the next few quarters due to favorable foreign-currency exchange rates and a better product mix.
The companies announced last week that they had reached a settlement with car owners about the suit over the engine for such problems as engine stall and non-collision fires. The agreement affects over 4 million vehicles sold during the 2011-2019 model years.
"Uncertainties remain as smaller lawsuits and investigations in the U.S. are ongoing but we believe the risks of additional exposure are now substantially reduced with this settlement," the agency said in a statement.
"Excluding the one-off provisions, we expect HMC and Kia's year-to-date performance to be on track with our expectations," it added.
