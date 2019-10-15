Go to Contents
07:01 October 15, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 15.

Korean-language dailies
-- Justice Minister Cho Kuk steps down, after 35 days in service (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cho Kuk resigns after 35 days in office (Kookmin Daily)
-- Escape the 'Cho Kuk Black Hole' after 66 days (Donga llbo)
-- Cho Kuk steps down after 35 days in office (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Cho Kuk steps down, Moon says sorry for social conflict (Segye Times)
-- 66 days of senselessness that left anger, conflict (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Cho Kuk resigns, Moon says sorry for social conflict (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Cho Kuk resigns after taking first step to reform prosecution (Hankyoreh)
-- '35-day minister' Cho Kuk resigns (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Cho Kuk resigns after about 2 months to reduce political burden (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Cho Kum resigns after 66 days of social conflict (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- After 35 days, Cho Kuk quits the cabinet (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Justice minister throws in towel (Korea Herald)
-- Embattled justice minister steps down (Korea Times)
(END)

