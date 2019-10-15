Korean-language dailies

-- Justice Minister Cho Kuk steps down, after 35 days in service (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Cho Kuk resigns after 35 days in office (Kookmin Daily)

-- Escape the 'Cho Kuk Black Hole' after 66 days (Donga llbo)

-- Cho Kuk steps down after 35 days in office (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Cho Kuk steps down, Moon says sorry for social conflict (Segye Times)

-- 66 days of senselessness that left anger, conflict (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Cho Kuk resigns, Moon says sorry for social conflict (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Cho Kuk resigns after taking first step to reform prosecution (Hankyoreh)

-- '35-day minister' Cho Kuk resigns (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Cho Kuk resigns after about 2 months to reduce political burden (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Cho Kum resigns after 66 days of social conflict (Korea Economic Daily)

