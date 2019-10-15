(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Oct. 15)

The BAI will begin auditing the KHNP decision soon. It must find out if there were data fabrications in calculating economic viability and violations of regulations related to the rash convocation of the board meeting. Those involved in illegalities must be punished for wasting taxpayers' money and damaging the national economy. But considering Moon appointed its chairman, it is questionable if the BAI will get to the bottom of suspicions and release a report opposing his policy.

