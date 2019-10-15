(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 15)

Moon picked Cho, one of his most trusted aides, to push for prosecution reform. Last week, the embattled minister announced a blueprint to reform the elite law enforcement agency. Its aim is to reduce the prosecution's unrestricted power to prevent it from abusing its authority and to protect the human rights of criminal suspects. On Monday he also disclosed follow-up measures to shut down the prosecution's special investigation departments to bar them from wielding excessive power over high-profile corruption cases.