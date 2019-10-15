Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #news advisory

Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Oct. 15

09:10 October 15, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- World Cup football qualifier in Pyongyang

-- Defense minister's meetings with foreign defense officials on sidelines of ADEX

-- Press conference of key players on Jeju PGA Tour

Economy & Finance

-- IMF to release global growth outlook

-- S. Korea to announce strategy on future vehicles

-- SK Global Chemical to announce takeover of business unit of French chemical firm
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK