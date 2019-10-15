Tuesday's weather forecast
09:04 October 15, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/10 Cloudy 10
Incheon 19/10 Cloudy 10
Suwon 19/09 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 19/09 Sunny 0
Daejeon 20/09 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 19/09 Sunny 0
Gangneung 16/10 Rain 20
Jeonju 20/07 Sunny 10
Gwangju 21/08 Sunny 0
Jeju 20/13 Sunny 60
Daegu 19/13 Cloudy 10
Busan 20/14 Cloudy 20
(END)
