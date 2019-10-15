Go to Contents
Seoul stocks start lower on profit-taking

09:22 October 15, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened weak Tuesday as investors opted to cash in part of recent gains.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index slipped 0.21 point, or 0.01 percent, to 2,067.19 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Most large caps traded mixed, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics adding 0.2 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor remained flat, and top steelmaker POSCO fell 0.22 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,185.95 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.05 won from the previous session's close.

