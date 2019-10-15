Go to Contents
Fintech firm Viva Republica-led consortium applies for internet-only bank

09:57 October 15, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- Fintech firm Viva Republica said Tuesday that its consortium has applied for a license to set up a new internet-only bank in South Korea.

The consortium includes KEB Hana Bank and Hanwha Investment & Securities, the company said in a statement.

The Financial Services Commission has said it will accept applications for an online-only bank until Tuesday.

In 2017, two internet-only banks -- K-Bank and Kakao Bank -- began to offer their services 24/7 without face-to-face contact with customers and without bank branches.

Traditional banks have cut commission fees and revamped their online and mobile banking services to try to stay relevant as a growing number of South Koreans do their banking on their computers or smartphones without visiting bank branches.

