S. Korea upgrades terrestrial UHD broadcasting services
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will begin ultra high definition (UHD) broadcasting in three regions as it moves to complete the setting up of an all-digital nationwide network that can greatly improve TV quality for viewers, the government said Tuesday.
Cities and counties in the Jeolla and Gyeongsang regions in the southern part of the country and certain places near Seoul such as Yongin, Uijeongbu and Anseong will be subject to broadcast frequency reallocation, the Ministry of Science and ICT said.
Asia's fourth-largest economy has been updating its terrestrial broadcasting system since June 2018, starting with the Chungcheong, Gangwon and Jeju areas.
It said for homes and facilities that directly receive TV broadcasts through aerial antennas, people may have to reset their sets around 2 p.m. Wednesday. It said all others that get their TV programs through cable, internet protocol arrangements and satellite service providers will not be affected in anyway.
"The government has taken every step to reduce inconvenience that the transition may cause for people with quick assistance to be offered to those that need it, including technicians making house calls," the ministry said.
It said once the latest frequency changes are made, viewers in most parts of the country will be able to see the highest quality TV content that will meet both current and future demands.
