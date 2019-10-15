Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin nominated for Comeback Player award
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- Los Angeles Dodgers' South Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin has been nominated for the National League Comeback Player award for 2019.
The Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) announced the six finalists, three each from the American League (AL) and the National League (NL), on Monday (U.S. Eastern Time).
In the Senior Circuit, Ryu will be up against Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson and Cincinnati Reds pitcher Sonny Gray.
Ryu led Major League Baseball (MLB) this year with a 2.32 ERA and went 14-5, while throwing 182 2/3 innings, his highest total since 192 innings as a rookie in 2013.
Ryu missed the entire 2015 season and made just one start in 2016 because of shoulder and elbow surgeries. He bounced back to make 25 appearances in 2017 but was limited to 15 starts in 2018 with assorted injuries.
Ryu mostly stayed healthy in 2019 and made 29 starts, the second-highest total of his career, in a Cy Young-worthy campaign.
Ryu is set to become a free agent this offseason.
The MLBPA will announce the winners next week. The AL and NL winners will receive grants of US$20,000 each from the Major League Baseball Players Trust to direct to a charity of their choice.
