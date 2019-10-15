Go to Contents
S. Korean shares up in late morning trading

11:31 October 15, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded higher late Tuesday morning on the back of gains in large-cap technology stocks.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 4.82 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,072.22 as of 11:20 a.m.

Large caps traded mixed, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics adding 0.4 percent and global chipmaker SK hynix up 0.62 percent.

In contrast, top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.75 percent. Its smaller affiliate Kia Motors traded 0.12 percent higher.

POSCO, the No. 1 steelmaker, fell 0.22 percent.

Naver, the operator of the country's top internet portal, shed 1.92 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,183.75 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.15 won from the previous session's close.

