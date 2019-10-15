Reigning U.S. Open champion juggling golf with family, business

"I have a lot more demands and more sponsor obligations now that I need to deal with off the golf course. Outside that, I have a bigger family now," Woodland said at his pre-tournament press conference at the Club at Nine Bridges on Tuesday. "So it's been managing my time from my business side to my family to my golf side. It's been the adjustment for me that I've never had to deal with too much. The time off was huge for me. I needed that to shore things up. I am fortunate to have surrounded myself with some good people. I think right now I am in a pretty good spot."