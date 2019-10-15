Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea steps up efforts to hunt wild boars over African swine fever
SEOUL -- South Korea's agriculture ministry on Tuesday stepped up efforts to contain the further spread of African swine fever, including expanding the hunting of wild boars and disinfection in areas bordering North Korea.
The move comes amid rising suspicions that wild boars may be responsible for the spread of the deadly animal disease in South Korea.
-----------------
S. Korean shares up in late morning trading
SEOUL -- South Korean shares traded higher late Tuesday morning on the back of gains in large-cap technology stocks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 4.82 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,072.22 as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
Military to launch intensive operations to shoot wild boars to prevent ASF spread
SEOUL -- Hundreds of soldiers and civilian hunters will be deployed to areas bordering North Korea for operations to shoot and kill wild boars in an effort to prevent the possible spread of African swine fever (ASF), the defense ministry said Tuesday.
The measure comes after a total of six wild boars have been found dead north of Seoul this month amid speculation that the highly contagious virus may have traveled from the North, which reported its outbreak a few months ago.
-----------------
S. Korea seeks Russia's support for N. Korea's denuclearization
BELGRADE -- South Korean National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang has asked Russia to persuade North Korea to rid itself of nuclear weapons and promote economic projects with Seoul and Moscow.
Moon made the request to Valentina Matviyenko, chairwoman of the Russian Federation Council, on Monday as they met after attending the 141st assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Belgrade, Serbia.
-----------------
SK Global Chemical to acquire Arkema's functional polyolefins business for 335 mln euros
SEOUL -- SK Global Chemical Co., a chemical affiliate of South Korea's energy giant SK Innovation Co., said Tuesday it will acquire French chemical firm Arkema S.A.'s functional polyolefins business for 335 million euros (US$369 million) in the latest move to boost its packaging business.
SK Global Chemical said the acquisition is expected to be finalized by the second quarter of 2020. The proposed deal is currently under review by antitrust authorities.
-----------------
(LEAD) Heroes beat Wyverns in extra innings to open 2nd round in KBO playoffs
INCHEON -- The Kiwoom Heroes edged out the SK Wyverns 3-0 in extra innings on the road to open the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) playoffs on Monday, handing the defending champions a loss at the start of their title defense.
The Heroes snapped a string of zeroes with three runs in the top of the 11th, and closer Oh Ju-won slammed the door shut in the bottom 11th to finish off the grueling win at SK Happy Dream Park in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul.
