Daewoo Shipbuilding bags 904 bln-won order for 5 container ships
15:21 October 15, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., a major South Korean shipyard, said Tuesday it has secured an order worth 903.9 billion won (US$763 million) to build five container vessels.
Under the deal with an unidentified customer, Daewoo Shipbuilding will deliver the vessels by August 2021, the shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing.
Daewoo Shipbuilding posted sales of 4.2 trillion won and an operating profit of 394.4 billion won in the first half of the year.
