S. Korea's rice output expected to fall below 4 mln-ton mark
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's rice output is expected to drop below the 4 million-ton mark for the third consecutive year in 2019 due mainly to bad weather conditions coupled with the contracting cultivation area, government data showed Tuesday.
The country's rice production is expected to come to 3.77 million tons this year, down 2.3 percent from 3.86 million tons in 2018, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
It will mark the lowest level since 1980, when South Korea produced 3.55 million tons of rice.
The weak output came as Typhoon Lingling dealt a harsh blow on local farms in September, which reduced fewer sunny days, hindering the growth of grains.
South Korea's production of rice is also projected to fall on-year for the fourth consecutive year, it added.
The decline in the cultivation area for rice also contributed to the fall.
The combined size of a rice paddy area is estimated at 729,820 hectares -- about half the size of the U.S. state of Connecticut.
Rice is a key staple food for Koreans, but its consumption has been on a steady decline in recent decades due mainly to changes in diet and eating habits.
