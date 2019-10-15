Gov't announces new manual for fine dust pollution

The crisis level of caution will be issued when the PM 2.5 figure is in excess of 150 micrograms for over two hours and is forecast to top 75 micrograms the following day. The crisis level of warning will be issued when PM 2.5 exceeds 200 micrograms for over two hours and is expected to exceed 150 micrograms the next day. The highest crisis level of severe will be declared when PM 2.5 stays above 400 micrograms for over two hours and is forecast to top 200 micrograms the following day.