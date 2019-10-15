(LEAD) Seoul stocks inch up on tech gains
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks rose slightly Tuesday as Samsung Electronics and other tech stocks gained, but sentiment remained fragile over renewed uncertainties regarding the U.S.-China trade talks. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 0.77 point, or 0.04 percent, to close at 2,068.17. Trade volume was moderate at 457 million shares worth 4.07 trillion won (US$3.43 billion).
The local stock market opened lower on profit-taking, tracking a slight decline on Wall Street overnight.
Investors also took to the sidelines ahead of the Bank of Korea's policy meeting slated for Wednesday.
Roh Dong-gil, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities, said doubts about the U.S.-China trade talks emerged over news reports that Beijing wants more negotiations before the two nations reach a written agreement.
Samsung Electronics rose 0.2 percent to end at 50,100 won and SK hynix, a global chipmaker, gained 0.87 percent to 81,200 won.
Naver, the operator of the country's top internet portal, shed 2.88 percent to 151,500 won.
Hyundai Motor remained flat at 122,000 won, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors dipped 0.61 percent to 40,550 won.
The local currency closed at 1,185.20 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.3 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed mixed. The yield on three-year Treasurys remained flat at 1.281 percent and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond added 0.4 basis point to 1.362 percent.
