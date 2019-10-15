Koreas scoreless at halftime of World Cup qualifier
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and North Korea were scoreless at halftime of their much-anticipated World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday.
The teams drew blank in their Group H meeting in the second round of the Asian qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang.
The match isn't being broadcast live to South Korea and there are no South Korean or foreign journalists covering the event. The match, which had been expected to draw 40,000, didn't have any spectators in the stands.
According to the Korea Football Association (KFA) in Seoul, which is receiving information from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), players from the two teams had a testy moment early in the match. In the 30th minute, North Korean defender Ri Yong-jik, was booked.
South Korea started their captain Son Heung-min up front on the attack, while the North Korean lineup featured Juventus under-23 team player Han Kwang-song.
Both Koreas won their first two matches in Group H.
