Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- News reporting of malicious online posts creates vicious cycle of abuse (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling bloc faces strong call for reform in aftermath of Cho Kuk's resignation (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon declares commercialization of fully autonomous vehicles by 2027 (Donga llbo)
-- Bizarre World Cup qualification in Pyongyang ends in tie (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Defense ministry faces criticism over failure to address U.S. noncompliance with cost sharing pact (Segye Times)
-- Judge rejects arrest warrant for Cho Kuk's brother despite apparent signs of feigned illness (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korean firms move overseas due to increased cost from minimum-wage hikes (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Anti-corruption investigation bureau becomes key issue after Cho Kuk's departure (Hankyoreh)
-- Malicious online comments become death trap, leading to fall of many 'Sullis' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Economy in serious problem in Gyeongsang Province regions due to collapse of manufacturing industry (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't modifies only regulations to control firms without parliamentary intervention (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon spells out future auto goal (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea targets green car crown, autonomous driving leadership (Korea Herald)
-- Cho's departure may not be enough for turnaround (Korea Times)
