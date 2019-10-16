(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Oct. 16)

Part of measures he initiated can be deemed necessary for protecting people from excessive investigative power in the prosecution. Few would object to proposals to do away with practices such as unrestrained public summoning and late-night questioning, which have been criticized for infringing on the rights of suspects who have not been found guilty. But some measures to weaken the prosecutor general's oversight on special investigative units may be seen as intended to loosen the ongoing investigation into suspicions involving his wife, brother and other family members.