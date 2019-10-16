(2nd LD) BOK cuts base rate to record low, cites sluggish exports, consumption
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) on Wednesday slashed its policy rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.25 percent, citing sluggish exports and domestic consumption.
The reduced rate matches the lowest level previously seen in June 2016.
"Based on currently available information, the board considers that the pace of global economic growth has continued to slow as trade has contracted," the BOK's monetary policy board said in a released statement.
"The global financial markets have shown high levels of volatility, affected mainly by the uncertainties concerning the U.S.-China trade dispute and the sluggishness of economic indicators in major countries," it added.
On the domestic side, the seven-member board noted the country's economic growth may fall below the 2.2 percent outlook projected July due to a steady decline in exports and local consumption.
South Korea's exports have dropped for 10 consecutive months since December, while the rise in its consumer prices has remained well below the 2 percent target set by the BOK for years.
Also in September, South Korea's consumer prices fell 0.4 percent in September from a year earlier, marking the first on-year drop in inflation since Statistics Korea began compiling related data in 1965.
BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol has insisted the low inflation has largely been caused by a base effect created by a surge in prices of agricultural products last year.
Wednesday's rate reduction is the second in three months. It is also in line with market consensus. In a survey conducted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency, 19 out of 21 experts polled had expected the central bank to slash the policy rate.
The cut, however, also comes amid concerns that it may lead to a sharp increase in household debt, which could put more downward pressure on the local economy down the road.
The country's overall household debt, including credit card spending, reached a record high of 1,556.1 trillion won (US$1.31 trillion) as of end-June.
The increase in household borrowing also accelerated, gaining 1.1 percent from three months earlier in the April-June period, compared with a 0.2 percent on-quarter rise in the first quarter.
The latest rate cut also widened the gap between South Korea's key rate and that of the United States, which currently sits in a range of 1.75 percent and 2.0 percent.
South Korea's policy rate has remained lower than that of the U.S. since March 2018, possibly creating a constant source of capital outflow, although the BOK says no such movement has so far been detected.
