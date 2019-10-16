(2nd LD) Jobless rate hits 6-year low in September, job additions largest in 5 years
(ATTN: ADDS photo, officials' comments in paras 5-6)
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's jobless rate hit a six-year low in September and there were more new jobs added than at any time in the past five years, government data showed Wednesday.
The unemployment rate fell 0.5 percentage point on-year to 3.1 percent last month from a year earlier, marking the lowest level for any September since 2013, Statistics Korea said in a statement.
In particular, the unemployment rate for young adults -- those aged between 15 and 29 -- declined to 7.3 percent last month from 8.8 percent a year earlier, it said.
The number of unemployed people stood at 884,000 last month, down 140,000 from a year ago, the statement said.
"Last month, those in their 50s and over 60 accounted for a large portion of people who landed a job, helping lower the jobless rate and raise the number of employed people, despite job reductions in the manufacturing sector," Jeong Dong-wook, director of Statistics Korea's employment statistics division, said in a press briefing.
Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom remained cautious, saying the country's job market appears to be on a recovery path in terms of quantity and quality, but economic uncertainties remain a threat to Asia's fourth-biggest economy.
The number of employed people rose 348,000 to 27.4 million in September from a year earlier. The number of new jobs is the largest since 2014, when the number jumped by 512,000, the statistics agency said.
By industry, the health and social welfare sectors added 170,000 jobs, and the science, technology and service sectors generated a combined 83,000 jobs last month. But the wholesale and retail sector suffered a decline in job offerings by losing 64,000 jobs.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)