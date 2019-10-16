(LEAD) Seoul subway union, company reach deal
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with a deal; CHANGES slug)
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at Seoul Metro reached an agreement with the management Wednesday, effectively canceling a strike that was expected to affect public transportation in the capital.
The two sides at the company that runs Seoul subways Line Nos. 1 to 8 resumed talks at around 3 a.m., just hours after they walked away from the negotiating table.
The move followed a five-day work-to-rule campaign that ended Tuesday at midnight.
The union demanded the abolition of the wage-peak system, the hiring of more workers and better working conditions to improve safety in the operation of subways for a daily average of 7.5 million users.
They had announced plans to hold a strike from Oct. 16-18 if their demands were not met.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)