Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #subway strike

(LEAD) Seoul subway union, company reach deal

09:11 October 16, 2019

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with a deal; CHANGES slug)

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at Seoul Metro reached an agreement with the management Wednesday, effectively canceling a strike that was expected to affect public transportation in the capital.

The two sides at the company that runs Seoul subways Line Nos. 1 to 8 resumed talks at around 3 a.m., just hours after they walked away from the negotiating table.

The labor and management of the Seoul Metro hold negotiations at its headquarters in Seoul on Oct. 15, 2019. (Yonhap)

The move followed a five-day work-to-rule campaign that ended Tuesday at midnight.

The union demanded the abolition of the wage-peak system, the hiring of more workers and better working conditions to improve safety in the operation of subways for a daily average of 7.5 million users.

They had announced plans to hold a strike from Oct. 16-18 if their demands were not met.

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK