Seoul stocks start higher, tracking Wall Street
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street overnight, amid reports that the European Union and Britain moved closer to a possible Brexit deal.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 16.18 points, or 0.78 percent, to 2,084.35 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Most large caps traded in positive territory, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics adding 1 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.23 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO climbed 1.32 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,184.80 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.4 won from the previous session's close.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)