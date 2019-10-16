Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul stocks start higher, tracking Wall Street

09:20 October 16, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street overnight, amid reports that the European Union and Britain moved closer to a possible Brexit deal.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 16.18 points, or 0.78 percent, to 2,084.35 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Most large caps traded in positive territory, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics adding 1 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.23 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO climbed 1.32 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,184.80 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.4 won from the previous session's close.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK