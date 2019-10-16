BOK Gov. Lee to attend G20 meeting of top financial officials
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The head of South Korea's central bank will attend a Group of 20 meeting of finance ministers and top central bankers this week, the Bank of Korea said Wednesday.
BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol will head to Washington on Thursday to attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting.
"Gov. Lee is set to discuss issues of global economic outlook and risk factors with the finance ministers and central bank governors of other member countries," the BOK said in a press release.
"Also, he plans to discuss ways to enhance financial cooperation in meetings with the central bank governors of other major countries and share views on global and South Korean economic conditions," it added.
The top South Korean central banker will return home Tuesday.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)