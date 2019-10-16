Korean Air joins hands with Raytheon on ISTAR program
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's flag carrier, said Wednesday it will join hands with U.S. defense firm Raytheon Co. regarding Seoul's intelligence surveillance target acquisition and reconnaissance (ISTAR) program.
The two sides signed an exclusive collaboration agreement at the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (ADEX) on Tuesday at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul.
Under the agreement, Korean Air and Raytheon will team up to jointly participate in the ISTAR program and cooperate in other technological areas, including follow-on logistics support for the South Korean military.
"The main purpose of the exclusive agreement between Korean Air and Raytheon is to collaborate on design, modifications, flight tests and airworthiness for the ISTAR program," the company said in a release.
Korean Air has been carrying out depot level maintenance and upgrade programs for more than 4,500 aircraft, including Korean and U.S. fighters. The company claims to have the largest military aircraft upgrade capability and depot level maintenance company in the Asia-Pacific region.
