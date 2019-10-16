PGA Tour's top rookie award winner paired with major champions at home tournament

Im, who grew up on Jeju, was voted by his peers as the Rookie of the Year Award winner for the 2018-2019 season last month, becoming the first Asian-born player to be so honored. He didn't have a win, but the 21-year-old workhorse played a tour-high 35 tournaments and had seven top-10 finishes. Im was also the only freshman to qualify for the Tour Championship, an exclusive season-ending event open only to the top 30 players in FedEx Cup points.