PGA Tour's top rookie award winner paired with major champions at home tournament
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOGWIPO, South Korea, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- With the PGA Tour's top rookie prize in tow, South Korean star Im Sung-jae will play with two major champions to open this week's tournament on home soil.
Organizers of the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges, the lone PGA Tour event in South Korea each year, announced the pairings for the first two rounds at the Club at Nine Bridges here on Jeju Island.
In the first round Thursday, Im will tee off at 9:20 a.m. with Jason Day, former world No. 1 and 2015 PGA Championship winner, and Gary Woodland, the 2019 U.S. Open champion.
The three will go back at it together for Friday's second round, when they begin the day at the 10th tee at 8:20 a.m.
There will be no cuts in the 78-player tournament, which has US$9.75 million at stake.
Im, who grew up on Jeju, was voted by his peers as the Rookie of the Year Award winner for the 2018-2019 season last month, becoming the first Asian-born player to be so honored. He didn't have a win, but the 21-year-old workhorse played a tour-high 35 tournaments and had seven top-10 finishes. Im was also the only freshman to qualify for the Tour Championship, an exclusive season-ending event open only to the top 30 players in FedEx Cup points.
Among other notables, Brooks Koepka, world No. 1 and defending CJ Cup champion, will play with Kim Si-woo of South Korea and Hideki Matsuyama of Japan.
Justin Thomas, the inaugural CJ Cup winner from 2017, has been paired with fellow American star Phil Mickelson and Australian veteran Marc Leishman.
