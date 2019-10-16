Hyundai Heavy wins conceptual design order for amphibious assault ship
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., the world's largest shipbuilder by sales, said Wednesday it has won a conceptual design order for the South Korean Navy's next-generation amphibious assault ship.
Hyundai Heavy said it signed an agreement with the Navy regarding the LPX-II project, which aims to build a new versatile large-deck landing ship for short take-off and vertical landing fighter jets.
A conceptual design determines the basic concept and characteristics of the vessel before confirming its specifications and required technologies. Hyundai Heavy aims to complete the task by the second half of 2020.
Unlike the Dokdo and Marado ships that were constructed under the LPX-I project, the upgraded carrier will be larger and have a special deck to accommodate warplanes that can land vertically like the F35B.
The latest order follows Hyundai Heavy's deal with South Korea's state arms procurement agency to build a next-generation destroyer for the Navy.
