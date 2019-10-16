'League of Legends' to be available on mobile devices
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- U.S. game developer Riot Games said Wednesday that its massively popular e-sports game "League of Legends" will be available on both mobile devices and consoles.
It marks the first time since the game's launch in 2009 that the new version, called "Wild Rift," is coming to platforms other than a computer.
The new game will be similar to the original version, although user interface and buttons will be adjusted for a mobile screen, the company said.
Riot Games, however, did not disclose details on the exact launch date and other details on console.
"League of Legends" is considered one of the most-played PC games in terms of the number of hours played. It was designated as an e-sports demonstration at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games.
