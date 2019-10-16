Protesters to hold further rallies to urge parliament to adopt prosecution reform bills
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Protesters championing the reform of the prosecution vowed Wednesday to continue holding weekend rallies in a bid to pressure parliament into passing a set of bills aimed at overhauling the investigative agency, organizers said.
The group said it will hold a candlelight vigil every Saturday in front of the National Assembly until the bills are passed. It has staged rallies four times at the Seocho subway station intersection where the headquarters of the Supreme Prosecutors Office is located.
Earlier, the group said it would stop holding such rallies after holding one on Saturday.
But its decision to continue weekend rallies came on the heels of Justice Minister Cho Kuk's resignation on Monday. The move followed his announcement of plans for prosecution reform, reaffirming his drive to reform the investigative agency that critics claim abuses its power for political reasons.
The bills include the establishment of an independent unit to probe corruption allegations by high-ranking public officials and giving more investigative authority to police. Currently, South Korea's state prosecutors monopolize the right to indict and end criminal investigations.
The group also plans to hold a three-day rally from Oct. 27 in front of parliament following a weekend candlelight vigil the previous day, a tactic to urge lawmakers to put the bills to a vote at a plenary session.
Rival parties, however, were divided over when it will be possible for the reform bills to be put to a vote at a plenary session. A parliamentary standing committee needs to finish its review of the bills by Nov. 26.
The ruling Democratic Party insists that as the legislation and judiciary committee, a key panel for the passage of bills, is in charge of reviewing such bills, it does not need to hold a separate session to adjust the wording of the proposals. But the main opposition Liberty Korea Party called for the panel's 90-day separate review session.
