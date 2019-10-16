Cases of website defacement up in 2019: data
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The number of website defacements in South Korea has increased in 2019 from a year earlier, an opposition lawmaker said Wednesday.
Rep. Shin Yong-hyeon of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party said webpage-related hackings, including the stealing of confidential information and injection of malicious code, numbered 501 cases as of August, compared with 567 for the whole of 2018.
The lawmaker cited findings submitted by the Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA) for a parliamentary audit.
She said the number of hacking attacks rose to 1,724 in 2017 from 1,056 in 2016.
"Defacement poses serious risks to the country, not only because it involves theft of information, but it can lead to broader disruptions in the internet infrastructure that is now a critical part of everyday life," the lawmaker said.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)